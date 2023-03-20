Join Schools Broadband at Bett!

Say hi to our friendly team on Stand SB51, South Hall.

This year our stand is a must-see. As well as providing advice and information on our award-winning connectivity, filtering, security and VoIP phone service, we will be demonstrating a ground-breaking Safeguarding Incident Management Platform (IMP). The IMP uses technology to assist Safeguarding Leads in identifying when vulnerable young people need protecting from online harms.

nline harms. Based on a new development within our renowned cloud education platform, the IMP moves a step beyond the filtering service we are all familiar with. Tracking pupil browsing activity in full context, reporting on search frequency, spikes and trends, the platform distinguishes between genuine digital behaviour concerns and possible typos. Accurate real-time alerts are provided to safeguarding staff allowing them to provide appropriate pastoral interventions.

We’ll also be introducing our new Telemetry feature that utilises our vast data lake of information, providing powerful insights into the performance of every service your school or Multi Academy Trust receives from Schools Broadband – providing a fully transparent service assurance. And that’s not all, we’ve got more surprises up our sleeve so be sure to stop by!

Bringing ultrafast broadband and world-leading, cloud-hosted technology to schools and MATs of all sizes, Schools Broadband is a one stop shop for all your school’s broadband, security and safeguarding solutions – with no capital costs, ever! Join us to learn more about safeguarding and security in a digital world.

Stand SB51

01133 222 333 Ext 3

www.schoolsbroadband.co.uk