Long-lasting, sustainable flooring

City of London Academy Shoreditch Park forms a part of The Britannia Project, a project to regenerate a thriving London community with new facilities and amenities, including new housing, a new school and community leisure facilities. Built to cater for the anticipated expanding population, the new development forms a harmonious addition to the existing neighbourhood with new, high-quality public spaces.

The new secondary school for 900 local students plus a 200 student sixth form school had complex underground constraints to take into consideration in the design process, a challenge which informed every part of the building, including the choice of flooring and its installation in the school sports hall. Planned Crossrail tunnels beneath the building meant the sports floor had to be able to cope with a much larger amount of structural movement than what would be considered normal for a building of this kind.

Junckers Approved Contractor V.A. Hutchison fitted Junckers 22mm solid Ash Champion over New Era battens with 125mm insulation between battens. The floor is area elastic and fully complies with EN 14904 class A4, a high-performance sprung floor which will serve the school and community for decades to come. A 22mm Junckers sports floor can be sanded and refinished up to ten times without losing performance, and with regular sandings in 12-year intervals, a lifespan of 60+ years as set out by the RIBA 2030 Climate Challenge can easily be achieved. Funding for schools issued by the Department for Education is now dependent on fulfilling strict sustainability criteria. Junckers has independently verified certification to show its flooring fulfils these criteria.

