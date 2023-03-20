In search of fresh ideas to inspire your students about the importance of healthy eating? Take a look at the new ‘ Eat Fresh With ’ athlete profile series from Aldi, Team GB and ParalympicsGB’s education programme: Get Set to Eat Fresh. Students can browse athlete profiles which will give them an insight into the lifestyles of current and future Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes.

A flexible article series, you can use the Eat Fresh With profiles as lesson fillers, for independent learning or starter exercises ahead of Get Set to Eat Fresh’s other curriculum-linked resources. Through exclusive interviews with inspirational young athletes, students will discover and understand different ways to have a balanced diet, whilst learning the importance and impact of healthy eating.

Build financial skills through food!

If that’s not enough to get your school excited about healthy, sustainable food, take it to the next level with Get Set to Eat Fresh’s Shop with Success resource. With materials for 5–7s, 7–11s and 11–14s, these sessions allow students to build financial literacy and explore what can influence our food purchases. In gamified activities, students manage a budget and buy ingredients to fuel a Team GB or ParalympicsGB athlete, reviewing different recipes and practising vital, core financial skills along the way.

Shop with Success covers important themes such as food waste, budgeting and food storage. With fun and flexible activities and video, this curriculum-linked resource will set students up for a future of healthy shopping choices.

Register for Get Set to Eat Fresh today to spark exciting conversations with your students, explore healthy, low-cost cooking and discover the drive and determination that it takes to become one of the country’s best athletes.