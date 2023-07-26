Do you know how well protected your school is from a cyber-attack?

Cyber Security, in Plain English

All too often it seems we’re reading about the latest school that has fallen victim to a cyber-attack, leaving headteachers, managers, teachers, staff, and students in chaos.

Disruption to schools caused by attacks can require a significant amount of recovery time to re-enable critical services, student records, financial information, and personal details.

Dr Ian Levy, Technical Director, at the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) says that organisations need to have better systems and technology in place to demotivate the cyber adversaries, thwart attacks and protect networks.

Schools Broadband, the specialist internet service provider for schools, provides schools and MATs with a security service that does just that. The service provides an affordable yet higher grade security solution, allowing schools to connect any number of sites, regardless of their location, to the Schools Broadband robust security platform, protecting schools from the severest of attacks.

A leading provider of internet security and web filtering for education, Schools Broadband has been awarded “Best Security and Best Cloud Services” five times by the Internet Service Providers Association.

To discuss best value internet connectivity, filtering and safeguarding monitoring plus security for your school or MAT, in a language you can understand, contact a member of the Schools Broadband team. We’re happy to help.

