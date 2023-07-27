5 Popular International Courses to Consider

Are you considering an international education? You’ll open your horizons and gain valuable skills while developing an understanding of different cultures and languages. With so many options, deciding which course or university is right for you is hard. First, consider your preferences, passions, and career goals. Then, look at popular international courses to help you make an informed decision. You’ll find these from institutes such as American International University, and they include:

Bachelor of Fine Arts

A Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) degree lets you explore your creative side and develop valuable skills. This program focuses on the aesthetic elements of art, such as color, composition, and texture. Students learn to create visual works using oil paints, photography, and 3D modeling software. You can practice your craft in different contexts, from commercial to fine art galleries. Interior design, fashion design, and animation studios worldwide also need BFA graduates.

Master of Business Administration

The Master of Business Administration (MBA) offers a comprehensive overview of business principles and management techniques applicable to any industry. An MBA equips you with relevant financial planning, marketing, and operations management skills. With an MBA, you’ll increase your international network to secure job opportunities in businesses worldwide.

Master of Science in Computer Science

The Master of Science (MS) in Computer Science offers a comprehensive approach to software engineering and data analysis. You’ll gain proficiency in programming languages like Python, C++, HTML5, and JavaScript. You’ll also learn about databases, operating systems, computer security, artificial intelligence, and robotics.

MS graduates can find jobs in software development, machine learning research, software architecture design, or web development. With a degree from an accredited program, you can apply for positions in the tech industry, such as data analyst, project manager, system architect, or software engineer. Furthermore, a Master’s degree in Computer Science is competitive when applying for top-level positions within the tech industry.

Law Degree

Law degrees are becoming increasingly popular among international students. A Master of Laws (LLM) degree will help you understand the legal system, from constitutional law to business and intellectual property law. You’ll also learn about legal writing, research methods, dispute resolution, and advocacy techniques.

An LLM can open the door to job opportunities, such as a legal advisor or litigation specialist. You can also become a corporate lawyer, public defender, or judge. Furthermore, some positions that require knowledge of international laws and regulations may prefer applicants with a law degree from abroad. These include roles in international organizations, diplomacy, and global business.

Master in Public Health

A Master’s degree in Public Health lets you understand health-related issues and their global implications. Students learn about public health and social sciences, including epidemiology, biostatistics, healthcare systems management, environmental health science, health policy, and nutrition.

A Master’s degree in Public Health makes you eligible for public sector, NGO, and research-based jobs. You could become a public health specialist, epidemiologist, healthcare administrator, or policy analyst. Additionally, many private companies may hire graduates with an MPH degree to help them develop strategies for managing environmental and employee well-being challenges.

An international postgraduate degree will open up new job opportunities or provide advanced knowledge to professionals already in the workforce. Plus, you can work anywhere in the world. Most importantly, you learn critical skills to help your country solve global challenges.