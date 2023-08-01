New Eco-Friendly Logo Mats: Perfect for Schools, Nurseries, and Colleges

Leading commercial floor matting supplier, First Mats, is proud to announce its new range of environmentally friendly Logo Mats made from ECONYL®, a regenerated nylon yarn. This exciting product launch extends the brand’s commitment to sustainability while giving schools an easy way to demonstrate environmentally-friendly commitment without sacrificing quality.

“Educational institutes need mats that are durable and effective at keeping water off slippery floor surfaces,” said Richard O’Connor, Marketing Director at First Mats. “With our new Logo Mats, they can be a great eco-friendly choice too.”

These Logo Mats are ideal for schools, nurseries and other educational institutions, as they offer a vast selection of 151 vibrant colours and high-resolution print finishes. This ensures logos and branding remain vivid and eye-catching while maintaining eco-friendly credentials.

First Mats’ new Logo Mats are created from discarded nylon waste, such as fishing nets, effectively transforming waste into a valuable and usable resource. The backing material is a phthalate-free rubber with a 34% recycled nitrile rubber content, perfect for high-traffic commercial entrances such as those in educational institutes.

Richard adds, “Our eco-friendly Logo Mats offer a unique opportunity to infuse school and college branding with environmental responsibility. It’s about helping our clients achieve their sustainability targets without compromise. With these mats, durability, functionality, and a commitment to the environment go hand in hand.”

The use of ECONYL® is enabling organisations worldwide to significantly reduce the global warming impact of nylon. ECONYL® decreases the environmental footprint of nylon by up to 90% compared to materials derived from oil, making it a truly sustainable choice.

To explore the new range of eco-friendly Logo Mats, visit https://www.firstmats.co.uk/pages/logo-mats