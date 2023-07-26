Seal of approval for Dulux Trade Diamond Matt

Dulux Trade Diamond Matt has been upgraded in line with customer feedback to provide a durable, more sustainable paint that provides quality results for years to come. Here, Jayne Roughan, National Sector Manager for Education & Retail at AkzoNobel, explains why the updated Dulux Trade Diamond Matt is ideal for education environments thanks to its durability and improved sustainability.

Scrub and scrub again

There is no doubt that education spaces can undergo heavy usage and require regular cleaning, especially in high traffic areas like hallways and entry ways. The updated Dulux Trade Diamond Matt has retained its durability, making it the ideal choice. It is compliant with BS EN ISO 11998 Class 1 and BS 7719 Class C and can withstand 10,000 scrubs. This is the equivalent of five hours non-stop scrubbing, so removing unwanted stains will not damage the paint film or high-quality finish.

Minimise disruption

Thanks to its durability, Dulux Trade Diamond Matt can extend maintenance cycles. This means that redecoration work doesn’t need to take place as regularly, so disruption is kept to a minimum.

The new Dulux Trade Diamond Matt is also quick to apply, so decorators don’t need to be on site for as long. It offers improved opacity and the innovative binder technology in the new Dulux Trade Diamond Matt ensures that this water-based paint delivers quick drying times, helping professionals work quickly and efficiently.

Sustainability

The Department for Education states that “seeing sustainability brought to life in the buildings around them will allow children and young people to gain experiences which will enhance and contextualise their learning”. It is therefore important to consider sustainability in every element of the building, right down to the paint on the walls. Dulux Trade Diamond Matt is 99.9% VOC (volatile organic compound) free, so it has lower impact on indoor air quality and the overall carbon footprint of a project compared to the previous formulation.

Dulux Trade Diamond Matt is also compliant with BREEAM and LEED environmental standards, providing reassurance from third parties that it delivers on sustainability.

Tested and Approved

On top of rigorous lab testing, Dulux Trade ensures its paints undergo a thorough review process with professional decorators to ensure that they live up to expectations and genuinely delivers on the benefits promised.

Following laboratory testing under controlled conditions, Dulux Trade asked professional decorators to review the new Diamond Matt in three stages:

• Assessments by a member of the internal Dulux panel of professional decorators – which is a blind test

• Assessments by a panel of external professional decorators – which is also a blind test

• Field trials that put the product to the test under external conditions

Thanks to this process, the new Dulux Trade Diamond Matt has received the ‘Tested & Approved by Professional Decorators’ seal of approval.

For more information on the Tested & Approved process visit: www.duluxtrade.co.uk/testedandapproved.

And for more about Dulux Trade Diamond Matt, visit: www.duluxtrade.co.uk/diamondmatt.