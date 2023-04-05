ViewSonic Unveiled Hybrid Learning Innovations with the Stunning 105” 5K Interactive Display at BETT 2023

ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, launched a range of comprehensive education technology (EdTech) solutions, with the new addition to ViewSonic’s revolutionary 5K 105” ViewBoard interactive display. In terms of software, highlights included ViewSonic’s rich digital learning tools from the myViewBoard software suite, and the UNIVERSE by ViewSonic—a 3D virtual campus for online learning. The solutions were exhibited in in-class, online, and hybrid learning scenarios at the BETT Show 2023 (British Educational Training and Technology Show) in London from 29 to 31, March.

“ViewSonic is dedicated to offering innovative visual solutions from hardware, software, service, to digital content. We will continue to implement our Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) strategy and work with partners across the industry to create a digital education ecosystem that is truly transformative,” said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic. “At ViewSonic, we believe that technology can expand what’s possible in classrooms. The digital transition is the key to the future of education, which is why we’ve designed a range of advanced solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into learning environments of all kinds.“

As a leading EdTech solutions provider, ViewSonic’s ViewBoard interactive displays and myViewBoard software suites have been adopted by educational institutions around the world. Ranging in size from 24” to 105”, the company’s ViewBoard is one of the most popular interactive displays in the world ; in Q4 of 2022, ViewSonic was ranked first in the global interactive display market, while the beginning of 2023 saw the myViewBoard ecosystem swell to over 8 million users.

ViewSonic’s display at BETT 2023 offered attendees the ability to experience a range of EdTech solutions across different scenarios:

Taking In-class Learning with Digital Content into the Future

A teacher can use ViewSonic’s ViewBoard IFP8652 4K display and the company’s whiteboarding software to showcase how diverse pre-made digital lesson content from ViewSonic Originals, an online resource exclusively designed for interactive displays, can be used to create engaging learning experiences in the classroom. While more and more educational institutions are digitising, ViewSonic Originals makes planning and running lessons easier by offering thousands of pieces of content within a user-friendly database.

The company’s latest environmental sensor, Sensor Box, will show how educational institutions can harness technology to optimise conditions such as air quality, humidity, temperature, and automatically switch displays on and off, allowing schools to adhere to the UK Green Building Council guidelines. Additionally, demonstrations of myViewBoard Manager Advanced software will provide insights into how IT departments can remotely manage an entire school’s displays—including multimedia broadcasting, permission management, and addressing technical issues, all of which avoid interrupting classes and allow students to focus on learning.

A New “UNIVERSE” in Online Learning

Recognised by two distinguished EdTech Awards recently, ViewSonic’s innovative UNIVERSE virtual learning platform opens up new opportunities in online learning. Attendees at BETT 2023 will be able to experience how UNIVERSE allows participants to engage in interactive classrooms with new 3D educational content and create unique learning spaces. The platform addresses some of the key challenges faced during online learning by increasing student engagement, encouraging collaboration, and fostering a sense of belonging among students.

Going Hybrid in with Advanced Audiovisuals

To show how higher education can be advanced using hybrid setups to ensure the best learning outcome, ViewSonic will be displaying the 5K 105” ViewBoard IFP105S, which features a 21:9 ratio display and multi-touch capabilities. Attendees will be able to see how students in-class and in other locations can collaborate simultaneously with a breeze.

Further, the series is flawlessly complemented by ViewSonic’s new Live Mosaic View feature for their latest VB-CAM-201-2. Powered by AI technology, Live Mosaic View can provide close-ups of participants and readjust the view based on each attendee’s activity, ensuring that attendees and speakers are automatically framed and focused, offering a more immersive experience for hybrid meetings.

About ViewSonic

Founded in California, ViewSonic is a leading global provider of visual solutions with a presence in over 100 cities around the world. As an innovator and visionary, ViewSonic is committed to providing comprehensive hardware and software solutions that include monitors, projectors, digital signage, ViewBoard interactive displays, and myViewBoard software ecosystem. With over 30 years of expertise in visual displays, ViewSonic has established a strong position for delivering innovative and reliable solutions for education, enterprise, consumer, and professional markets and helping customers “See the Difference”. To find out more about ViewSonic, please visit www.viewsonic.com.