Roedean School: How Families Can Apply for Places

Roedean School is a thriving independent day and boarding school for girls aged 11 to 18. Found “excellent” in its recent Independent Schools Inspectorate (ISI) report, the East Sussex school provides a distinctly academic, all-around education that sees students flourish in a friendly, caring community.

Roedean understands the significance of choosing the right school for your child. It’s an important decision, which is why Roedean’s admissions team supports families closely during the process.

UK applicants can start their admissions journey by submitting an enquiry to the School or completing a registration form. Read on to learn more about what makes Roedean special, the School’s admissions criteria, and its scholarships and bursaries.

What Makes Roedean School Special

Established by the Lawrence sisters in 1885 to provide “a thorough physical, intellectual, and moral” education for girls, Roedean School’s founding philosophy and values live on today. Roedean aims for each student to be happy, curious, engaged, creative, independent, confident, and compassionate.

The School seeks to inspire and challenge students to explore their varied strengths and interests, achieve the highest academic and personal standards, and develop strong foundations for the future.

Roedeanians enjoy:

A thorough academic programme , delivered by specialist teachers who offer classroom-based and wider learning opportunities. Students achieve impressive exam results and go on to study at top universities in the UK and abroad.

Abundant extra-curricular activities, which provide opportunities for girls to develop new skills, friendships, and personal strengths.

, which provide opportunities for girls to develop new skills, friendships, and personal strengths. Excellent facilities for academic learning, sports, and music. Roedean also boasts luxury boarding houses, a working farm, and a premium 350-seat theatre.

Another appealing characteristic of the School is its location: Roedean sits on a clifftop that provides breathtaking views of the English Channel, yet it’s also close to bustling Brighton.

Roedean School’s Admissions Process

Years 7 and 9 and Sixth Form are the main entry points at Roedean. However, many girls also join the School in Years 8 and 10. Roedean accepts applications from UK and overseas students.

The UK admissions process for all students begins with an enquiry to Roedean, followed by a visit to the School and the applicant’s registration.

Admission for Year 7 (age 11-12) and Year 9 (age 13-14) : Families can apply for standard entrance or the Early Entrance Programme (EEP). Roedean makes offers in February of the year of entry. The School makes these offers against entrance tests, interviews, and a reference from the applicant’s headteacher.

: Families can apply for standard entrance or the Early Entrance Programme (EEP). Roedean makes offers in February of the year of entry. The School makes these offers against entrance tests, interviews, and a reference from the applicant’s headteacher. Admission for Year 12 (age 17-18): Families can apply for standard entrance. Roedean makes offers in December of the year before entry. The School also makes these offers against entrance tests, interviews, and a reference from the applicant’s headteacher. Plus, applicants must meet the minimum GCSE requirements for Roedean Sixth Form.

Roedean hosts several taster days and suggests applicants visit the School to experience its atmosphere, staff, and facilities. Applicants joining Roedean in Years 7, 9, and 12 are invited to apply for scholarships and means-tested bursaries.

Scholarships And Financial Aid

Roedean offers plenty of scholarships and bursaries to help families seeking financial aid send their daughters to the School. Both scholarships and bursaries offer families financial assistance and are available for new students entering Years 7, 9, and 12.

Students can apply for an academic scholarship and/or up to two scholarships in six specialist areas: sport, performing arts, drama, dance, music, and art.

The application processes and eligibility requirements differ for each scholarship. For example, girls hoping to gain an academic scholarship should be in the top 5% of their school cohort academically and demonstrate strength across multiple subjects. Those applying to enter Years 7 and 9 must excel at entrance tests in Maths, English, and non-verbal reasoning. They must also demonstrate their intellectual curiosity in an interview.

Year 12 students applying for an academic scholarship go through a similar process. However, they must also sit a scholarship paper that assesses their critical thinking skills and ability across multiple subjects.

Roedean asks students applying for specialism scholarships (such as sport, music, and dance) to demonstrate their ability in practical assessments. Most scholarship assessments involve an interview or discussion with the applicant.

Applicants can also apply for a bursary alongside their scholarship application. For example, the Brighthelm Awards are for exceptional girls entering Years 7 and 12 who currently attend a state school within 20 miles of Roedean. These Awards combine an academic scholarship with a means-tested bursary.

Roedean School: Putting Girls First

Roedean is widely known as a modern, independent school that empowers girls and provides a rich, engaging school experience. Student numbers have almost doubled since 2013, as families in the UK and overseas have discovered the wonderful education that Roedean provides.

With a supportive admissions team, a straightforward admissions process, and several financial aid options, Roedean makes applying for places a transparent, welcoming experience.

