Smart-Space awarded ‘Best Temporary Building Experts 2023’

Midlands based Smart-Space has been named as the Best Temporary Building Experts 2023 by SME News business magazine. Now in its 6th year of the Midlands Enterprise Awards, the publication chose Smart-Space in recognition of its skills and experience in the temporary building sector.

“This is our second SME award and we are very proud to be selected” commented Sales Director Jason Lynock. “The award goes to the whole team who work together seamlessly. Each division of the business is growing by expanding its staff numbers and therefore its pool of knowledge. To be recognised as experts in our field is testament to their contributions and reflects the many years we have been advising on, installing and maintaining a range of instant buildings.”

Smart-Space supplies a range of pop-up space solutions – including temporary, interim, permanent and maxi-span buildings designed to provide instant space for storage, workshops, loading bays, sports venues and multiple other uses. Its solutions are used by blue-chip companies, the UK government, airports, schools and many businesses across the UK.