New free MFL resources for European Day of Languages

Tuesday 26th September marks the annual European Day of Languages, a great opportunity to celebrate linguistic diversity and promote language learning in your school.

To save you time, Pearson has created free, downloadable teaching resources packed with French, Spanish and German activities.

Their Pick and Mix editable PowerPoint presentation provides quick quizzes, tasks, research projects and homework ideas, while the European Day of Languages PDF will help your learners celebrate languages and cultures with even more activities for your students.

Click here to download these free resources and celebrate the wonderful world of modern languages!