New free MFL resources for European Day of Languages

2 days ago Modern languages, News, Teaching resources 12 Views

Tuesday 26th September marks the annual European Day of Languages, a great opportunity to celebrate linguistic diversity and promote language learning in your school.

To save you time, Pearson has created free, downloadable teaching resources packed with French, Spanish and German activities.

Their Pick and Mix editable PowerPoint presentation provides quick quizzes, tasks, research projects and homework ideas, while the European Day of Languages PDF will help your learners celebrate languages and cultures with even more activities for your students.

Click here to download these free resources and celebrate the wonderful world of modern languages!

Check Also

Prioritise student wellbeing with SWGfL’s anonymous reporting tool

September means the start of a new school year, with schools and colleges across the …

© Copyright 2023, Education Today Magazine.
Datateam Business Media Limited. All rights reserved.
Registered in England No: 1771113. VAT No: 834 8567 90.
Registered Office: 15a London Road, Maidstone, Kent ME16 8LY