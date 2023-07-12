North West and Yorkshire primary schools trust introduces ‘7 musts’ for kids before they grow up

A North West and West Yorkshire primary schools trust Pupil Parliament develops trailblazing ‘7 musts’ for pupils across its 15 schools to complete.

Focus-Trust’s Pupil Parliament consists of pupils who have been elected by their peers to represent their school at the trust level. The ‘7 Musts of Focus-Trust’ began as a recent Pupil Parliament project, inspired by books such as ‘100 things to do before you grow up’.

Surveys were sent out across the schools for both children and staff, all voting for their top ten out of a long list of ideas. Further discussions were held in the following meetings, and the Pupil Parliamentarians voted for their top seven ‘musts’.

The pupil-led project resulted in seven essential experiences which will become available to all children at Focus-Trust schools. A pupil representative presented the ‘7 Musts’ to all of the Focus-Trust headteachers, and the Pupil Parliament designed their very own logo.

The 7 Musts of Focus-Trust means every child in a Focus-Trust school will have the opportunity to:

1. Complete a first aid course

2. Attend Young Voices

3. Visit London

4. Undertake an environmental project

5. Visit the theatre

6. Plan a charity event

7. Complete Bike-ability

The aim of the project is to give pupils an even wider set of standard experiences to develop their social and cultural knowledge and experiences. By making these activities a ‘must’, they become a core entitlement for all, rather than an additional extra.

Each school is now planning how they will organise each of these activities from September 2023, with some having already undertaken their residential visit to London.

Andrew Marlow, Curriculum and Pedagogy Director at Focus-Trust, said: “At Focus-Trust, pupil voice is a crucial element of our work and supports our continual improvement.

“Across all our schools we actively seek out opportunities for children to share their thoughts, opinions, and ideas about their learning and experiences.

“It is important to us because it empowers our children, improves learning, fosters a culture of community, and develops important life skills”.

Focus-Trust is a charitable primary schools trust which is based in the North West of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing ‘great schools at the heart of our communities’ where children thrive, achieve and succeed.