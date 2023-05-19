ViewSonic shapes the future of education with innovative EdTech solutions

ViewSonic concluded a successful three-day exhibition at the BETT Show 2023 (British Educational Training and Technology Show) earlier in March, unveiling a comprehensive range of EdTech solutions designed for in-class, online, and hybrid learning environments. The solutions included the latest 105” 5K ViewBoard interactive display, the 135” All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit with a foldable screen, as well as the UNIVERSE virtual campus, and the myViewBoard software suite with over 8 million users worldwide.

Learn more: ViewSonic highlights at BETT video.

ViewSonic is committed to implementing its Ecosystem as a Service (EaaS) strategy by providing innovative visual solutions across hardware, software, services, and digital content. After being ranked first in the global interactive display market in Q4 2022 by the FutureSource, ViewSonic debuted the new 21:9 5K 105” ViewBoard at the BETT show, coupled with a conferencing camera to deliver high-quality audiovisuals, ensuring the best learning outcome in a modern learning environment.

In-class learning with digital content

With increased digitization, educators are faced with new challenges, particularly in developing and implementing content for a digital curriculum. Therefore, ViewSonic launched Originals, the newest feature for the myViewBoard platform, to provide teachers with pre-made content which enables them to create interactive digital lessons, in-class gamification, and social-emotional learning from collaborations with partners. Furthermore, the myViewBoard Manager and environment sensor box support schools in managing devices remotely and to foster an optimal learning environment.

“ViewSonic believes that technology can expand what’s possible in classrooms. The digital transition is the key to the future of education, which is why we’ve designed a range of advanced solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into learning environments of all kinds,” said Clifford Chen, General Manager of the Presentation Group at ViewSonic.

To name just a few, the company has worked with the Bardwell Primary School in Suffolk and the Heathfield Primary School and saw phenomenal educational outcomes. How the ViewBoard and myViewBoard solutions improved the digital learning environment with the former was phenomenon. The latter utilised myViewBoard Manager to help schools’ IT staff manage all ViewBoard displays remotely.

A virtual campus for online learning

With the increasing trend of hybrid learning, ViewSonic brings the benefits of in-person learning to a 3D world. Combined with intuitive controls and diverse features, the UNIVERSE – a virtual learning platform has been launched in 2022 to enhance student engagement, encourage collaboration, and foster a sense of belonging. It also helps schools to get attendance back and allows educators to teach in a more simple, interactive, and fun way.

Check out the interview with Peter Claxton, Senior Director, EdTech Solutions Europe, ViewSonic : ViewSonic at BETT 2023

ViewSonic joins hands to work with academics, partners, and teachers to increase the online learning experience. It has helped students of St. Joseph’s R.C. Primary School to foster a more immersive learning experience. In this 3D campus, teachers and students created their own avatars to interact and collaborate with others as if they were in a real classroom.

This year, new features were introduced to the UNIVERSE, including the Thematic Classroom, a more visualised way of learning for students in specific topics, and the advanced management tool for teachers to improve efficiency, and the Portfolio tool, which enables educators to access class insights such as test results, attendance, and participation records with ease to streamline class management.

Another highlight at the show was ViewSonic’s foldable 135” All-in-One LED Display Solution Kit connecting to a 24” smart podium at the show. The solution demonstrated how teachers can write and touch intuitively on the smaller display and project their work. The innovative foldable screen significantly reduces the packaging size, making transportation more convenient, easy to move between locations, and ready for immediate use. It made a perfect display solution for a range of short-term usage scenarios, such as lectures, events, and hybrid classrooms.

Looking ahead in the next half year of 2023, the company is confident of seeing its expanded EdTech solutions would help more and more educators seamlessly work together to build a whole digital-friendly teaching and learning environment. All of these are designated to drive the best education outcomes and get each child to be the best out of themselves.

