Under cover sports

By Jason Lynock, Sales Director, Smart-Space

Covering outdoor courts and sports space is growing in popularity as UK instant building provider, Smart-Space, is discovering.

“We have started to resolve some space issues faced by schools and clubs by installing canopies over neglected or under-used tennis, football and netball courts” explained Sales Director, Jason Lynock. “It’s an instant solution that is really cost-effective and rejuvenates under-utilised space, making it playable all year round. Canopies can also be temporary or permanent depending on the school’s needs or budget.”

More recently the company has started to work with schools and sports clubs to introduce padel tennis, one of the UK’s fastest growing sports. Favoured by the likes of David Beckham, Andy Murray and Peter Crouch, padel is a highly accessible sport as it engages players of all abilities (despite its associations with world-class sporting heroes!). The Heron Padel Club in Essex, pictured, is a great example of a sports venue providing all-weather play through the addition of a purpose-built canopy over two padel courts.

We know that good sports facilities are a key part of today’s education provision. By investing in weather-proof spaces, it’s possible to provide something new and innovative. Padel is an excellent choice for schools as it’s a fun, fast and emerging sports option. Engaging children in sport is always going to be easier if they’re interested and comfortable.

Such innovation can also be extended as a community facility, creating an income stream for school. If you’d like to know more, the team at SmartSpace have lots of experience from planning to completion.

