T Level Leadership Development Programme – limited spaces left. Apply now!

Are you leading the introduction of T Levels in a school or a sixth form college? Develop your leadership skills to facilitate the changes needed to enable successful T Level delivery, over this year-long programme.

Apply for a place on the Education and Training Foundation’s T Level Leadership Development Programme, which is part of their T Level Professional Development (TLPD) offer and is fully funded by the Department of Education.

This programme is delivered by Kings College London and ChangeSchool and starts with a residential weekend to take your change management skills to the next level as a basis for ongoing development and organisational change.

After completing this programme, you will have the knowledge and confidence to improve teaching practice in preparation for T Levels and ultimately ensure that learners undertaking T Levels develop the knowledge, skills, behaviours, and competencies required.

Get your T Level delivery off to the best possible start by applying today!