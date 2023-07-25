McAvoy recognised for its innovative SmartSpace modular solution

Leading offsite manufacturer, McAvoy, has been recognised for its new SmartSpace range.

McAvoy won ‘Best Offsite Modular Innovation’ at the Digital Construction Live Awards for its SmartSpace semi-permanent modular solution. The awards showcase pioneering products and teams that champion innovation and push the boundaries on ever-evolving concepts and advancements.

McAvoy is one of the UK and Ireland’s market leaders in the precision manufacture and delivery of high-quality permanent and semi-permanent modular buildings. Its adaptable and sustainable space solutions are sought after in many sectors.

McAvoy recognised the need for a product that could support customers in meeting immediate needs, for example, to cope with classroom shortages, without having to make a large capital investment. Within the education sector, for example, this could enable funds to be used elsewhere, e.g., upgrading equipment or hiring staff, resulting in improved overall service levels.

Combining design expertise, engineering excellence and precision manufacturing, McAvoy created its SmartSpace, which is amongst the newest modular fleets in the UK. it is sustainable, certified, high quality, adaptable, and future-proofed. With endless configurations, SmartSpace is flexible and can also be easily repurposed.

So, what is SmartSpace?

SmartSpace is McAvoy’s ready-to-go semi-permanent modular space solution designed for customers who want to rent or purchase accommodation within demanding lead times. SmartSpace can be designed to accommodate anything from 10 to more than 1,000 people.

Incorporating the very latest in technology-led design, McAvoy’s high-quality SmartSpace solutions boast superior thermal performance, enhanced air tightness and U values that exceed current performance requirements. With options including a 90-minute plus fire rating floor to floor and a 60-minute plus fire rating inside to outside, complemented by A2 non-combustible cladding, insulation, and roofing every SmartSpace building is industry-leading and offers a stackable configuration of up to three storeys. For added design versatility and re-useability, they come in three compatible and interchangeable module sizes.

All McAvoy’s SmartSpace modular solutions are warranty protected and boast high quality, low maintenance facades, commercial grade PPC aluminium external doors and low maintenance modern interiors.

Short-term or long-term: the perfect choice for rental or purchase

McAvoy developed three different SmartSpace solutions to support its range of customer needs – with fast-track delivery guaranteed. This included SmartClass which was designed and manufactured for the education sector for a range of applications including classrooms, admin buildings, nurseries, and training rooms. SmartClass can be configured to meet the requirements of any education space in terms of whole-life costs, sustainability, flexibility, and overall quality.

Ron Clark, CEO at McAvoy said:

“We are delighted to win ‘Best Offsite Modular Innovation’ at the Digital Construction Live awards. We noticed a demand for high-quality semi-permanent accommodation across the health, education, and commercial sectors.

“This decision is all about helping our customers meet those needs. Designed and built to enhance energy and fire protection standards, this new product provides our customers with sustainable and adaptable space solutions.

“We are very proud of this product and this win recognises the team’s passion, skill and hard work.”

