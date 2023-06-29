Mapei aids a safe floor installation at Sunningdale

A Mapei system has been used by Titan Flooring to promote a fast and safe floor installation at Sunningdale SEN School in Sunderland. The project, which included installation of vinyl and carpet tiles throughout the £12.5 million new-build school, was completed for Kier, a leading UK infrastructure services, construction and property group.

Sunningdale SEN School is the city’s only specialist school for children with severe, profound and multiple learning difficulties, aged 2-11. The new school replaces an existing facility and now provides extensive therapy provisions including rebound therapy, hydrotherapy pool, sensory facilities and soft play. Each of the new classrooms includes a large storage area for mobility equipment and, across the wider site, the school benefits from informal play and grass playing fields, alongside a wetlands area, nature trail and habitat area.

During the installation, Titan Flooring installed Mapeproof One Coat – a single application damp proof membrane – to protect the new floor coverings from residual moisture. All-purpose primer, ECO Prim T Plus, was then applied to bond the damp proof membrane to the levelling and smoothing compound – Latexplan Trade. ECO Prim T Plus features a solvent-free, low odour formulation, with EMICODE EC1 Plus for very low emissions of VOC.

