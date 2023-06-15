Lepra Charity launches school competition draw to win a tablet, a literacy book bundle or a £100 Amazon voucher!

Over 3 million people across the globe are living with undiagnosed leprosy. Leprosy is not a disease of the past, it still exists and it is still destroying lives. Lepra have been working with schools for over 50 years to educate young people about the physical, social and emotional impact of the world’s oldest and most neglected disease, leprosy.

To give more young people the opportunity to learn how their positive actions can have a real and lasting effect of some of the world’s most vulnerable people, we are encouraging schools to take part in our fantastic Lepra educational fundraising talk by entering our school competition draw.

Lepra’s educational fundraising talk consists of a free personalised virtual presentation for use in assembly, a letter to parents to let them know the activities their children will be taking part in, a dedicated JustGiving page, additional classroom materials and a celebratory thank you presentation with certificates.

To enter Lepra’s school competition we are asking schools to book a free virtual talk by 30th October to be in the draw to win a tablet, a literacy book bundle or a £100 Amazon voucher! Even if your Lepra talk takes place after this date, providing it has been booked before the closing date of the competition you will still be entered into the draw.

Pupils will gain a range of outcomes and new skills from taking part in a Lepra fundraising activity. From learning about the people and communities we support in India and Bangladesh, to understanding how fundraising for an important cause can be fun, creative and fulfilling.

If inspired to help, pupils can take part in a fundraising activity of their choice. Use our ideas or allow your pupils to get creative with their own!

Along with being in for a chance of winning one of 3 fantastic prizes, pupils will have the chance to get creative or entrepreneurial to raise funds and help support people affected by this disease.

For more information or to enter please visit https://www.lepra.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise/lepras-2023-school-competition

J Hickman – Year 7 Student Support and Transition Manager at Chailey School, East Sussex told us about their experience of holding a Lepra fundraising talk had on their students, “At Chailey School, our year 7 students have been supporting Lepra as their chosen group charity for the past three years. The students are very enthusiastic about fundraising for this charity as they are shown a very powerful assembly to get them motivated. It is a great charity, it focuses on young people, and I hope we continue to work together with Lepra for the foreseeable future.”

