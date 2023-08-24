Impressive GCSE Results at DLD College London

DLD College London is honouring the outstanding accomplishments of its students as they receive their GCSE results.

Triumphant students obtained their results from the multi-award-winning school this morning, which revealed an impressive 84% pass rate with 25% graded 7-9. This represents an increase of 16% on the number of students passing compared to pre-pandemic results.

The Principal of DLD College London, Irfan Latif, commented: “We are incredibly proud of our students for their achievements. This year’s results are highly impressive; the dedication and diligence from our students is evident, in addition to the commitment from our devoted staff members.

“At DLD College London we are committed to delivering a high standard of education, while also ensuring that we help each student to build their confidence within a supportive and inspiring setting. We are assured that our students will continue to grow within themselves and progress academically towards a promising future, with many of them continuing their studies here at DLD.”