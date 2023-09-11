Creating profitable solutions

If your school or college has under-utilised outdoor sports courts or even a neglected car park corner, it can be transformed with a Smart-Space instant building or simple canopy. As foundations are not required, and the structure itself can be hired, the outlay is relatively low and such solutions can be implemented very quickly.

All-weather play solutions can serve students all year round, especially if lighting is included in the installation. It’s also possible to offer new, growing sports such as padel alongside the more traditional ball and racquet games. Smart-Space has created several padel solutions as its popularity has soared in recent years.

The Heron Padel Club in Essex, pictured, is a great example of a sports venue providing all-weather play through the addition of a purpose-built canopy over two padel courts. It includes lighting, a waiting area and secured courts. Stratford Padel Club in East London was built by Smart-Space on a disused public car park several years ago and is one of the UK’s most popular padel venues.

“We enjoy the challenge of bringing something new to a school, allowing it to extend its sports provision through more court time and a greater variety of sporting options” explained Smart-Space’s Callum Carter. Callum works in an advisory capacity with the company’s education clients to help them find the best solutions to space issues; not just for the sports department.

Smart-Space has been working in the education sector for over thirty years, providing additional space for all uses. The company has even provided an entire temporary school for Treetops in Essex whilst the main school was under construction so it could open a year earlier than planned. “Smart-Space has installed sports halls, classrooms, a sixth form centre, school hall and all kinds of buildings on both a temporary and permanent basis” said Callum. “We can manage projects at any level, from simple supply to complete turnkey solutions including internal finishing, flooring and sports equipment if needed.”

