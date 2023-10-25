Apples amaze Cambridgeshire & Lincolnshire school children

Over 200 school children aged 5-11 learnt all about apples with Kids Country in October, with children engaged across a range of sessions from the history of British apples to tasting different varieties, and from making healthy choices to meeting a local apple farmer.

Kids Country, an education programme for children from across the East of England and managed by the East of England Agricultural Society, took their popular Autumn Apples half-day workshop into Folksworth C of E Primary School, Kirkstone House School and Bellbird Primary School, to help more children have a better understanding of the field-to-fork journey of their food, and using that information to learn to make good consumer and health choices.

At Folksworth C of E Primary School, near Peterborough, headteacher Michelle Norbury said: “The practical activities combined with the way information is shared makes it enjoyable for children, but they are still learning. The event linked to the curriculum through food and nutrition too.”

Emily Lang, Year 5 teacher at The Bellbird Primary, Cambridge, said: “The children loved it and learned so much. Apples have become very popular in our class!” The event complemented some of our science and PSHE curriculum too.”

The Kids Country team were supported by AMT Fresh Partnership, Co-operative Central England, Sustainable PECT, and a squad of tireless volunteers.

Sandra Lauridsen, education manager at the East of England Agricultural Society, commented: “At Kids Country we love to make everyday and accessible British-grown food exciting, and our Autumn Apples event does just that year after year. An apple a day really does help keep the doctor away through its nutritional benefits, so to help make them and how they are grown exciting to children is great!

“Thank you to our corporate sponsors and partners, as well as our tireless volunteers and farmers, for helping this event happen – we couldn’t do it without you!”

If you would like to be involved in any way in future Kids Country food and farming events, either as a school, corporate or individual volunteer, or to sponsor Kids Country to help more schools experience the hands-on and memorable learning that Kids Country offers, please contact slauridsen@eastofengland.org.uk

To keep up to date with upcoming Kids Country events and the new 2023-24 academic year programme, you can also visit: https://www.eastofengland.org.uk/kids-country/ or follow the East of England Agricultural Society on Facebook, twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.